Historic event to be held at Omagh council chamber next week

HISTORY will be made next Monday night when the local government and civic headquarters for Omagh at the Grange will be used for the first time as the location for a special Dáil na Gaeilge.

The event, which is being held to mark Seachtain Na nGaelige, begins at 7pm.

It has been organised by the chair of the council, Barry McElduff, and will bring together Irish speakers from throughout Omagh and the surrounding villages.

It is the first time that the specific Irish language Dail will take place in the Chamber, which for more than 50 years has been the centre of local government in the town.

“Together, we will civically recognise the strength of the Irish language in our council area. We will also explore the current state of the Irish language locally as part of the wider consultation on the FODC Irish Language Strategy. All are welcome to take part and share your views,” Mr McElduff said.

“In recent years, we have witnessed the growth of the Irish language in Tyrone and indeed elsewhere as well.

“There has been an impressive increase in the number of people speaking the language, and we now have a thriving Irish-medium primary school locally, there are classes at post-primary and the language is being spoken widely in community settings.

“This event will assess that growth, and indeed see how the civil role played by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council can further facilitate and enhance the growth of the Irish language locally.”

In what is expected to be a lively event, all are being encouraged to make their contributions in the Chamber.

It is the latest initiative being organised by Mr McElduff in his role as chair, and a similar event is taking place in Enniskillen.

“I have convened these ‘Dáil na Gaeilge’ meetings in my role as Cathaoirleach of the Council and as a Gaeilgeoir myself,” Mr McElduff added.