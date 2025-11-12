Council Christmas campaign aims to tackle domestic violence

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is to launch a unique Christmas campaign aimed at ending violence against women and girls, with a free bauble offered as a symbol of hope and unity.

Launching on November 17, the initiative, titled Lights for Change – A Christmas Tree for a Safer Future, seeks to raise awareness and inspire action across the district.

Director of Community and Wellbeing, John Boyle, told the council’s Regeneration and Community Committee that local businesses and residents are being encouraged to show their support by displaying a #BeTheChange bauble.

“The bauble is a symbol of hope and unity and will be available free of charge from locations across the district,” he said.

Supporters are invited to share photographs or short videos on social media using the hashtag #BeTheChange.

All submissions received by December 19 will be featured in a community artwork celebrating solidarity and shared commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

The campaign runs until January 6, 2026, and will be supported by a range of online resources to help raise awareness and encourage conversations in homes and workplaces.

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly welcomed the initiative and asked how it had been developed.

Mr Boyle explained, “The funding came from the Executive Office when the EVAWG programme started in 2024. It is widely regarded that as a council we are at the lead of programmes raising awareness, and this particular one has been developed by council officers following discussions with Women’s Aid, the PSNI and others. It is unique to our district and has already been held up as a good example of how to raise awareness and start conversations.”

He added, “We are encouraging businesses to obtain a large bauble for their own Christmas trees and to actively start these conversations with their employees. We are hoping this will be a huge success.”

Concluding the discussion, Cllr Donnelly commended the initiative, describing it as “a really strong example being set by our council.”