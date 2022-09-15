Council confirms service arrangements for Bank Holiday

Derry City and Strabane District Council has issued details of the arrangements which will be in place on Monday September 19, the day of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Normal bank holiday arrangements will apply – with the majority of services not operating and facilities closed. However in line with usual bank holiday operating procedures a range of key services – including for example refuse collection, cemeteries, recycling centres, leisure etc. – will continue to operate as normal or in a reduced capacity.

The Council Offices on Strand Road in Derry and Derry Road Strabane will remain closed to the public in line with regular Bank Holiday arrangements. The Guildhall, Tower Museum and Alley Theatre will also close.

In relation to Births, Deaths and Marriages, the Registrar’s Office will remain closed with an on-call service in place for the registration of deaths.

Bin collections will continue, and householders whose bins are collected on a Monday are asked to leave their bins out for collection as normal.

Larger Recycling Centres including Pennyburn, Strahans Road, Strathfoyle, Glendermott Road, Claudy and Eglinton will remain open, while smaller sites will be closed.

Street cleansing will operate on a skeleton basis in the City Centre and Strabane town centre.

Parks and cemeteries will be open as normal, and burial services will continue as arranged.

Leisure services will operate in a reduced capacity on Monday. Foyle Arena will be closed, while Templemore Sports Complex, the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Melvin Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre and Derg Valley Leisure Centre will operate in accordance with normal bank holiday arrangements.

For a list of all the service information for Monday’s Bank Holiday please go to https://www.derrystrabane.com/Subsites/Bank-Holiday-19th-September​