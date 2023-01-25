Council debate on hospitality workers keeping their tips

THE topic of whether workers in the hospitality sector should keep their tips prompted debate at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC).

The matter was raised during the council’s most recent monthly meeting, when councillors were asked to support a motion from their counterparts on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMD).

NMD is calling for an extension of laws that are being proposed at Westminster to ensure workers have a legal right to their tips to be extended to Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

They are also seeking support from other councils in the North on the matter.

While FODC councillors were in full agreement that hospitality workers should, indeed, be entitled to their tips, many claimed ‘unfair wages’ is the root issue that needs addressed.

Cllr Alex Baird said, “It is only appropriate that people who provide the service get the tips.

“I would certainly support the motion.”

He was seconded by Cllr Matthew Bell, who voiced his support for the motion, saying, “As someone who has worked in the hospitality sector not too long ago, tips are a fantastic uplift whenever you do get them, especially around Christmas.

“The fact that workers aren’t getting those tips is ridiculous.”

Councillor Bernice Swift took a more opposing opinion to the motion, claiming it does not address the true issue – unfair wages.

Advertisement

“My intention would be to slam the fact that employees are paid so lowly, and that the employers are so ruthless in paying them what is an unfair wage.

“I’m inclined to slam a lot of what the motion is saying, in that it forgets to address the real issue – and that is fair wages.”

Cllr Swift then proposed that council works collectively against the unfair wages, which are being ‘dished out across the country’.

Cllr Donal O’Cofaigh was in full agreement, stating, “I would reiterate the points of Cllr Swift. The reliance on tips is a reflection of low wages in the sector.

“Two million workers will benefit from the legislation, and the fact that it hasn’t been brought forward in Northern Ireland is concerning.”

Cllr O’Cofaigh suggested a code of practice surrounding tips for local employees: “We should investigate the potential to make this a condition of renewal of entertainment licence, such as what already occurred in Glasgow, Newcastle and Edinburgh before Christmas.”