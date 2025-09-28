Council decision expected on controversial online booking plan

A CONTROVERSIAL proposal to introduce an online booking system for household recycling centres in the Fermanagh and Omagh council area looks set to be decided within weeks.

Council officers are pushing the plan forward, estimating annual savings of around £33,000 from the district’s £1.3 million waste management budget.

A similar scheme has been operating in Ards and North Down Borough Council for the past two years.

However, the idea has faced heavy criticism online from local residents, and it is understood Sinn Féin – the largest party on the council – will seek to block the move when it comes before members this autumn.

Plans for the new system were first announced earlier this year.

The proposals were outlined in a report to council in July.

Officers argued that an online system would help manage traffic and pedestrian movements at sites, reduce queuing times, improve recycling rates and lower costs.

They also claimed it would cut down on ‘out of district’ waste and misuse of facilities by non-residents.

Opponents dispute this, pointing out that those using facilities from outside the area are often from neighbouring communities such as Pomeroy (Mid-Ulster) using Carrickmore Recycling Centre, or Clogher residents using the one in Fintona.

If approved, implementation costs are expected to be around £100,000.

A trial system could be in place by late 2025 or early 2026, alongside what council officials describe as a ‘comprehensive engagement programme’ for councillors, staff and residents.