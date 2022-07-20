Council defer decision on proposed housing development in Coalisland

MID Ulster District Council’s planning committee has decided to defer an application seeking to bring five homes to the district for an office meeting.

Lodged by agent CMI Planners Ltd on behalf of applicant Mr Conor Tennyson, the application seeks permission to construct five detached dwellings and garages at lands 40m west of Annaghmore Road, Coalisland.

The application appeared before committee last week and members were made aware of 15 objections to the application.

The objections raised included concerns about the detrimental impact on the environment, the detrimental impact on visual and residential amenity and among other things, road safety issues and maintenance concerns.

Speaking at the meeting, the planning officer in charge of the application said the scheme “has been assessed as acceptable against the current guidance” but noted the “access way and the road within it will remain private and will be for residents to maintain and upkeep”.

SDLP group leader, Councillor Malachy Quinn said he was not speaking on behalf of any objectors but had received a number of emails in relation to the application and said he was of the view an office meeting would be the best way forward.

“I was going to ask for an office meeting as quite a few concerns have been raised to myself in the past day or two about sight lines and the footpath,” said Cllr Quinn.

“While I note in the report it has been sorted out to our satisfaction, there are a few residents who are unhappy with it and I do think a sit down with the residents and the developer could help smooth a lot of this over.

“In an effort to make sure everyone is on the same page I would propose an office meeting.”

Speaking on behalf of the application, a representative of the agent, Chris Cassidy told the chamber, it had received objections at each stage but noted the plans have been “altered accordingly” and said the application had been recommended for approval.

Council’s head of planning, Dr Chris Boomer said he was unsure what a meeting would achieve.

Councillor Robert Colvin said he was concerned the access road would not be adopted.

“People buying these houses are really putting their faith in the developer to provide a decent roadway to the houses,” he said.

Noting that it will be up to residents to maintain the access road, Dr Boomer suggested Council could implement an “unusual condition” that may help address some of the concerns.

“I would suggest we do something unusual. It is not normal practice but I think we should ask for a management plan to be agreed that would include the open space and the maintenance of the roadway,” he said.

“I cannot recall it being done before but it strikes me that it is quite reasonable for us to do.”

Councillor Christine McFlynn said she agreed with her party colleague Cllr Quinn that an office meeting would be the best way forward.

Bringing the debate to a close, the committee’s chair, Councillor Cathal Mallaghan asked Cllr McFlynn if she was happy to propose a deferral for an office meeting and when she confirmed she would, Councillor Sean Clarke seconded the proposal and it was supported by the chamber.

By Adam Morton