Council demands clarity on delayed £600 energy support

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) is to write to the Secretary of State demanding clarity over when people across the North will receive their £600 Energy Support Payment.

At FODC’s monthly meeting, the local authority’s chair, Barry McElduff called for a letter to be sent to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris expressing ‘deep concern’ that the payment had not yet been made.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where people are still waiting to receive the financial assistance, due to be paid to people enduring severe cost-of living pressures.

He added, “Responsibility at this time, because of the non-functioning Executive, falls to the British Government.”

The Sinn Fein councillor said that a lot of people were further concerned by the temperature drop and the deepening of winter.

He said, “Many families are struggling to pay soaring energy bills, and they have budgeted for this payment being made before Christmas. This is really serious.

“The Government needs to urgently provide clarity of the payments, because they are well

passed time.”

His proposal was seconded by party colleague, Stephen McCann, who said, “It’s a disgrace that people are still waiting for this payment as we go into some of the hardest days of winter. I see it day and daily. People actually are freezing in their homes. It’s hard to watch, and it’s shameful we are at this position.”

The proposal passed without dissent.

By Tanya Fowles Local Democracy Reporter