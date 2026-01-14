Council discuss residents’ concerns around Strabane skate park

COUNCILLORS today said it is important to take on board concerns from local residents about plans for a new skate park in Strabane.

It emerged earlier this week that a petition has been launched against the current plans for the skate park. There has been a long-running campaign for a skate park in the town, but almost 100 local residents have signed the petition which has been lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The skate park plans were on the agenda today at a meeting of the council’s Environment and Regeneration committee.

Several councillors spoke at the meeting to highlight the importance of the skate park, but also stressed the need to try and address the concerns put forward by some local residents.

A council report discussed at the meeting said the residents who have signed the petition have no objection to the plans for a skate park in Strabane, but ‘strongly object’ to the proposed location of the new skate park on land adjacent to the Melvin Sports Complex.

Representatives of those opposed to the current plans met with council officials last November to outline their concerns.

These included fears the facility could be used for anti-social behaviour, the existing problems of people gathering under the bridge drinking and lighting fires.

The residents were also concerned about the height of the proposed fence around the skate park, the noise generated by skateboarders when using the facility and an increase in parking issues in the area.

The council report said a petition entitled ‘Petition against Ballycolman Skate Park’ was submitted to the council and had 92 signatures from around 65 households.

“On balance, it is felt that overall, support for the facility outweighs the objections received at the engagement event,” the council report adds.

“However, given that the case is not clear cut to make a decision to progress to the next stages or otherwise, officers are of the opinion that design measures could be considered to mitigate against concerns of antisocial behaviour through increased fence heights, better access control and management arrangements.

“Car parking set down and collection points and screening for noise acoustics. It is then planned to bring these design changes back to the residents for consideration.”