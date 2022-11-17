Council explores developing walkway on St Lucia site

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is looking for a ‘discreet section’ at the former site of the St Lucia army barracks to further develop the nearby riverside walk.

A letter from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) in relation to the future of the historic site was discussed at the latest meeting of the council’s regeneration and community committee.

In it, the department stated that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had confirmed that no funding would transfer with the land. This would result in the department becoming liable for all costs incurred in relation to the ongoing maintenance of the site.

DfI Permanent Secretary, Emma Stockman, added that it was important that, if Fermanagh and Omagh Council was able to identify a ‘discreet section’ of the site which would not jeopardise any future development, then officials would have no objection to the council developing a feasibility study for the extension of the walkway.

Councillors expressed disappointment at the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the site.

Independent councillor, Josephine Deehan, said the site had been lying derelict for 15 years and it was her belief that it would not be transferred from the MoD ‘any time soon.’

“We need to be proactive as a council on this and ensure that we do not lose an opportunity to bring the benefits which this site could for the whole of Omagh,” she added.

Sinn Fein councillor, Barry McElduff, said that, if an area for the expansion of the riverside walk could be identified, then it would be a “very positive” development.

He said that they should be seeking an “early win” while also pursuing the longer-term strategic role for the site.

Last month, it emerged that the cost of security and maintenance at the St Lucia site amounted to approximately £500,000 since 2016.