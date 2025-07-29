Council given £20,000 to help the fight against racism

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has been awarded £20,000 in additional funding to help tackle racial discrimination and promote social cohesion in the local area.

The funding, provided by the Executive Office, is part of a wider allocation made in response to a series of racist incidents and unrest across the North last month.

Speaking at the council’s monthly meeting, Chief Executive Alison McCullagh confirmed that the money will be allocated through the council’s regeneration and community committee.

She added that council officers have already been in contact with local community groups and stakeholders to explore how the funding can be used most effectively.

Alliance Omagh town councillor Stephen Donnelly welcomed the move, noting public interest in how the funding might be put to use.

“It is welcome news that this funding has been allocated, and it will benefit our own district,” he said. “There has been a fair bit of interest in Omagh about the potential use that the funding could be put to.

“The need to tackle racism, discrimination, and inequality in our society is vast, and whilst this is not a large amount of money, hopefully it will go to good use.”

Director of community and wellbeing, John Boyle, clarified that the funding must be spent within the current financial year.

“We do feel it will be effective in the areas where it will be spent,” he said. “We will also specify exactly where the money has gone.”