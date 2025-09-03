Council gives the go-ahead for new £1.4m Tesco store in Strabane

PLANNING permission was today granted for a new £1.4m Tesco store in Strabane.

The new store will be based next to a number of existing retailers – including Home Bargains, Lynas and Winemark – off the Melmount Road in the town.

Around 20 staff will be employed in the store, which will be Tesco’s first store in west Tyrone.

The company is the North’s biggest supermarket retailer, operating over 50 stores across the six counties.

A total of nine objections to the proposed new Tesco store in Strabane were received from six separate postal addresses. The objections mainly centred on concerns around traffic congestion and disruption.

Despite the objections, members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee today voted unanimously to approve the application for the new store.