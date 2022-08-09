Council launches consultation on ambitious plans for Omagh

AN EIGHT-week consultation on the ambitious Omagh Place Shaping Plan – which aims to steer the development of the town over the next 12 years – has been launched.

Members of the public and other organisations will have their chance to air their views on the plan until September 13.

Among the major changes being proposed included the phased pedestrianisation of High Street, Bridge Street and Mountjoy Road, the relocation of town centre carparks and the transformation of the courthouse for the first time in its 200-year history.

Advertisement

The plan also considers what might happen to the large sites which will be left vacant once five of the town’s post-primary schools move out to the much-delayed Strule Education Campus.

It is proposing a business hub on the site of either Omagh Academy or the CBS, a retreat centre and retirement village at the Loreto Grammar and new homes at the Sacred Heart College and Omagh High School sites.

There are also proposals to have a skate park on the former site of the tennis courts beside the boating lake in the grounds of Omagh Leisure Centre.

The document has been prepared by consultants KPMG and Fermanagh and Omagh Council over the past 24 weeks.

It was prepared in partnership with the community and voluntary sector, local business and community planning partner organisations.

KPMG say that, as part of the consultation, they want to hear from community and voluntary organisations, those from sports, leisure and cultural sectors, as well as local business, property owners and representatives.

The period of consultation continues until September 13.