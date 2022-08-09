This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Council launches consultation on ambitious plans for Omagh

  • 9 August 2022
Council launches consultation on ambitious plans for Omagh
Launching the draft Omagh Place Shaping Plan, that is now open for consultation. From left, Siobhan Fearon, head of place shaping regeneration, Cllr Errol Thompson, Chair of the Community Planning Partnership, Colm Broderick, president Omagh Chamber of Commerce, Kim McLaughlin, director of regeneration, Sharon Magowan, department for communities, Mary T Conway, Omagh Forum, Concillor Matthew Bell, Cllr Barry McElduff Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and Una O'Kane, public health agency. MC 20
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 9 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Fintona man caught with 97 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets Three arrested after Castlederg assault Plant machinery stolen in Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY