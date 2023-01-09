Council offers fuel Support Programme with St Vincent de Paul

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is offering a Fuel Support Programme via St Vincent de Paul to support those most in need during the cost-of-living crisis.

The fuel support service is one of the initiatives of the Council’s £250,000 cost-of-living crisis programme which was launched in December 2022.

A total of £80,000 has been allocated to support local households with home heating.

Speaking about the fuel support programme, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said, “With the soaring energy costs, this fuel support programme will provide much-needed assistance to individuals and families within our District who are in the great need when it comes to heating their homes.

“Many people have difficult decisions to make in terms of whether to eat or heat their home. I hope this support programme will help to make a difference to eligible local individuals and local households in the coming months.”

St Vincent de Paul said they hoped the funding would help the people in the community who are ‘most in need’.

Mary Waide, St Vincent de Paul Regional President for the North Region said, “St Vincent de Paul welcomes the opportunity to distribute funds from the Fuel Support Programme to residents throughout the Fermanagh and Omagh area on behalf of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

“This funding is helping those most in need of support in our local communities throughout the District who are struggling to heat their homes this winter due to the astronomical rise in the cost of living.

“Anyone seeking to avail of the cost-of-living support fund should contact St Vincent de Paul on 028 9035 1561.”

For more information and details of how to apply visit the Council’s website www.fermanaghomagh.com.