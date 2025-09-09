Council orders closure of Dalradian compound in Sperrins

A COMPOUND used by Dalradian Gold for exploratory mining in the Sperrins has been ordered to close after Fermanagh and Omagh District Council issued an enforcement notice against the company.

In what is being described as a major development in the decade-long battle over Dalradian’s goldmine plans, the council has also served a similar notice on the company’s nearby explosives store.

The buildings and tunnel entrance on the Camcosy Road, outside Greencastle, have been in operation for more than ten years and were once open to the public for tours.

However, planning permission for the compound expired several years ago.

Both sites have been the focus of regular protests by campaigners opposed to the mine.

In a statement, the council confirmed that enforcement notices were being served on Dalradian Gold Ltd and other landowners ‘in respect of breaches of planning control’.

The notices are due to take effect on September 20, 2025, unless appealed.

Campaign group Communities Against Mining (CAM) welcomed the move, saying it was proof of what ‘relentless community pressure’ could achieve, though warning the company may appeal.

“This action is late, but it proves what relentless community pressure can achieve. But this fight isn’t over. Dalradian may appeal, but this is a major blow to their credibility during the live planning inquiry,” the group said.

Dalradian said it was ‘deeply frustrated’ by the decision, blaming failures and delays in the planning process.

“This was a completely avoidable situation caused by failures in the planning process, delays by third parties which have stretched into years and the inability of government departments to meet deadlines or take timely decisions,” a company spokesperson stated.

“We have applied twice to Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, over a five-year period, to have the timeframe for restoration of the current site extended.

“The enforcement notices are a direct result of the delay in the planning and public inquiry for Dalradian’s main mine application, including two suspensions caused by departmental mistakes.

“It is important to note that the buildings in question are similar in size and appearance to farm buildings in the area. There have been no objections to their presence from statutory consultees.

“We are considering how best to address this matter to achieve a commonsense solution,” Dalradian concluded.