Planning officials recommend approval for Omagh Sainsbury’s store

A MULTI-million development at the Great Northern Retail Park in Omagh by the supermarket giant, Sainsbury’s, has been recommended for planning approval despite serious concerns.

Planning officials from Fermanagh and Omagh District Council are due to discuss the proposal at their monthly meeting this Wednesday.

But the recommendation to approve comes despite serious concerns centering on the impact of the store on local independent retailers.

There are also fears that the additional traffic associated with the store will lead to greater congestion on the Great Northern Road and A5.

Sainsburys has said that the development, which is part of a £12 million investment, would create around 110 jobs, including 75 full-time posts.

But earlier this month, three of Omagh’s largest independent retailers joined with Retail NI in expressing concerns about the development. They cited the impact on stores such as theirs and the impact on traffic.

McCullagh Retail, Peter McBride Spar and Hamilton Spar all want the application to receive ‘full and proper’

But council planning officers are maintaining that overall the health of the town centre is currently considered to be good with a mix of retailers and other uses, including services, bars and financial services and that Sainsburys will not have a negative impact.

The council has recommended imposing eight separate conditions on the development.

These centre on the floorspace being used within the store, definitions of the items which can be sold, and car parking provision.