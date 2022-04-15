‘Council plans could cripple Campsie’

A GROUP of Campsie traders have expressed ‘horror’ at proposed plans by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council which – if realised – would significantly reduce customer parking availability in the area.

Campsie is one of Omagh’s most vibrant business communities, with restaurants, hair salons, butchers, corner shops and dental practices forming only part of the commerce to be found within the bustling thoroughfare.

Recently, in what the council is calling an ‘Environmental Improvement Scheme for the streetscape of the Campsie area’, four alternative plans were proposed to ‘improve the quality and safety of the area’, as well as reducing traffic congestion through the

town.

Some of these ‘improvements’ included the widening of footpaths, the instalment of ‘street furniture’, the removal of street parking and the planting of trees.

But a group of ‘deeply concerned’ Campsie business owners feel the council did not properly consult them when drawing up these plans.

So, in reponse, they have banded together to express opposition to the plans which they believe ‘could cripple Campsie’.

Since the formation of the opposition group, the UH understands that the council has reached out to engage these crucial stakeholders.

In a statement to this newspaper, a council spokesperson said, “The project is in the early stages of development with evidence currently being gathered.

“The key objective of the proposed Campsie Environmental Improvement Scheme is to improve the quality and safety of the streetscape by providing a safe and attractive place for people to live in, visit and work, promote pedestrian movement and enhancing linkages, acknowledging and enhancing vehicular traffic routes in the area and by using appropriate materials, take cognisance of the previously completed Public Realm scheme in Omagh town.

“The project is currently in the early stages of development with evidence currently being gathered. The proposals are currently out to consultation and the council welcomes comments and contributions from all interested parties.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has appointed Taggarts as the Design Team and Project Managers for the scheme. To date, two consultations have been undertaken with further tailored events to be undertaken in the near future including specific events for Business Owners and Disability Advisory group.

“A Project Steering group has been established which draws its membership from a wide range of interests and comprises the six Councillors who represent the Omagh District Electoral Area, three business representatives, two Campsie residents representatives and one member of the Disability Advisory group.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council also welcome comments on the proposals by email at campsie@fermanaghomagh.com,” the statement concluded.