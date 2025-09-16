Council plans to spend £180,000 on new Christmas lights

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has started its Christmas shopping – with a budget of up to £180,000 for new festive lights.

With the nights getting shorter and the colder weather drawing in, many organisations are turning their attention to their plans for Christmas.

For many people, one of the highlights of the festive season are the Christmas light displays in local towns and villages.

Advertisement

Many of the displays are managed by the council and the local authority has issued a tender for new equipment for the Christmas shows.

Among the items the council wants to purchase are Christmas trees, Christmas tree lights, electric lamps and exterior lights.

The tenders states the estimated total value of the tender is £180,000.

The tender also states the contract for the supply of the Christmas-themed items will run from November 7, 2025, until January 28, 2026.

The deadline for submissions in relation to the tender is September 19.