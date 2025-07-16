Council secures fourth gum-busting grant

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has landed a fresh boost in the battle against sticky streets, securing a £27,500 grant to help clean up chewing gum and keep public spaces spotless.

Administered by environmental charity ‘Keep Britain Tidy’, the funding will allow the council to implement a targeted plan to remove chewing gum litter from local streets and discourage further gum-dropping.

“Chewing gum litter is an ongoing challenge that not only damages the appearance of our town centres and public spaces, but also comes at a significant cost to clean up,” said Cllr Barry McElduff, council chairman.

Advertisement

“This funding from the Chewing Gum Task Force will help us take meaningful action – removing existing gum stains and encouraging people to bin their gum responsibly.

“We’re committed to creating cleaner, more welcoming streets for everyone who lives, works and visits our area.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is one of only three councils to have successfully-secured Chewing Gum Task Force funding for four consecutive years, and among 52 councils awarded support in this latest round.

The scheme was established by DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and is funded by major gum manufacturers including Mars Wrigley and Perfetti Van Melle, with up to £10 million invested over five years.

The aim is not only to clean gum off pavements but to invest in long-term behaviour change to prevent it being littered in the first place.