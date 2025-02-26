This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Council seeks contractor to manage Dungannon park plans

  • 26 February 2025
Council seeks contractor to manage Dungannon park plans
The final two phases for the redevelopment of Railway Park, Dungannon, as a valued outdoor asset, have been approved. Credit: Mid Ulster District Council
WeAre Tyrone - 26 February 2025
A contractor is being sought to manage the long-awaited redevelopment plans for Railway Park in Dungannon.

The scheme will involve new sports facilities and a pedestrian/cycle bridge in the park, alongside other new infrastructure.

The multi-million project was recently granted planning permission and Mid Ulster District Council is looking to appoint a contractor to oversee the redevelopment work.

Railway Park in Dungannon is set to be extensively redeveloped. Credit: Google

Speaking at a meeting last week of the council’s development committee, Independent councillor Barry Monteith said he was glad to see the Railway Park project ‘moving on’.

“Boots on the ground is what’s needed to get this done and dusted,” he said.

“This is a project that’s going back now almost 20 years, both in Dungannon and Mid Ulster.

“Mostly the community that lives around here have lost all faith that it’ll ever happen, so hopefully we’re about to get a bit of progress on it.”

Sinn Fein councillor Dominic Molloy echoed Cllr Monteith’s views: “Happy to second the proposals. As Cllr Monteith says, hopefully we’ll see some work on the ground starting, because we’ve been through numerous of these concepts, numerous DEA meetings between councillors, officers, and those that are drawing up the concepts, so we need to push on with this.

“This Dungannon project has lagged behind many of our other towns and villages, and projects that have been rolled out and completed to date, so it’s time now for this one to get some working on.”

 

