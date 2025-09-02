Council seeks further funding to tackle domestic violence

THE FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) has said that further resources are needed to tackle domestic violence in the district.

At the FODC council meeting at the Grange this evening (Tuesday) further funding to address violence against women and girls was sought, with population disparity highlighted as a potential reason for underfunding.

Speaking on her experience as a Women’s Aid worker, councillor Debbie Coyle said that funding was needed for victim transport in rural areas.

Cllr Coyle said, “I was a volunteer for Fermanagh Women’s Aid for 17 years and there are plenty of women who have to hide under bushes and run across fields and it is just a massive issue.

“Women’s Aid workers have to meet victims in all sorts of places in the middle of no-where, so transport and taxi fares are really important and it is something that is not funded so I propose to add this to the letter.”

The FODC’s Chief Executive, Alison McCullagh, highlighted that funding for rural services had previously been received, but not renewed.

“When Michelle Gildernew was the Agricultural minister funding was put in for a rural support to raise awareness of domestic violence in rural settings. I don’t think that funding has been renewed or continued, but it is certainly something we can check.

“The Council received funding from the (Stormont) Executive for ending violence against women and girls, which was certainly welcomed and we do have delivery partners through Omagh Women’s Aid, Fermanagh Women’s Aid … but crucially that funding was allocated on a population basis – so rural was again not considered.

“Looking at Maguiresbridge and other domestic murders and violence in the district: this could be reflected and we would wish to again emphasise that funding should not be population based,” said the Chief Executive.