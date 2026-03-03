Council set to spend £54,000 on new Irish road signs in Tyrone

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is set to spend £54,000 on installing new Irish language street signs.

It will include new signs on roads in Omagh, Seskinore, Carrickmore, Dromore, Drumquin, Trillick and Sixmilecross.

People living on 16 roads in the local council area were contacted recently by the council after applications were made to have new dual language signs erected on their streets.

Such applications can be made by a resident of an area, a local councillor or a property developer.

For the signs to be erected, at least 15% of residents living in the area who respond to a council survey must be in support of the new signs.

This threshold was met for all 16 of the roads put forward in the new applications.

The lowest threshold was 18.6%, while the highest was 55.1%.

The council has now recommended erecting the new Irish language signs on these roads.

A report on the latest dual language sign applications is due to be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday of the council’s Environmental Services committee.

If the recommendation is approved at the meeting, there will be a total of 108 new signs erected along the 16 roads, at a cost of £500 per sign and a total of £54,000.

The roads where the new proposed signs will be erected are: Galloon Gardens in Newtownbutler; Glenlevan Road in Derrygonnelly; Edenmore Lane in Tempo; Tully Road in Killadeas; Meadowvale in Garrison; and Eshnadarragh Road and Ervey Road in Roslea.

In Tyrone, new signs will be installed at: Letfern Road in Seskinore; Granagh Lane in Carrickmore; Kildrum Road in Dromore; Magherenny Road in Drumquin; Gargadis Road in Trillick; and Cooley Road in Sixmilecross.

There will also be new signs put up at Gortmore Park, Ballinamullan Road and Donaghanie Road, all of which are in Omagh.

The report before Wednesday’s meeting states the council approved a budget of £150,000 in February 2025 for the 2025/26 financial year for the installation of dual language signage.

This budget also covers the cost of replacement of damaged signs

The report adds a further budget of £20,000 has been allocated to support the administrative work involved in assessing requests for dual language signage.