Council to contact Evri after parcels mix-up during Christmas

MID Ulster District Council are to write to one of the UK’s largest parcel delivery companies, Evri after a significant number of packages were discarded whilst others were delivered to the wrong addresses, in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

The local authority also intends to request a face-to-face meeting with representatives from the company.

The issue was raised at a recent council meeting by Cllr Dan Kerr who said people ‘deserve much better’.

“I had raised the many issues which people in the Coalisland area are currently experiencing with the delivery service Evri,” said Cllr Kerr.

“I had mentioned that many people in the local area are experiencing packages going missing and a lack of updates from Evri regarding tracking packages.

“Mid Ulster District Council officers are to write to Evri to highlight these many issues and request a face-to-face meeting to try and get the many issues resolved or minimised.

“People deserve much better than what they are currently experiencing with Evri.”

Cllr Kerr said that the issues came to his attention after Evri were said to have brought in a sub contractor who delivered many packages to the wrong addresses.

In an effort to reunite the packages with their rightful owners, the councillor has been posting details on social media.

“I have managed to get three back, but still, a lot of people are missing their parcels,” said Cllr Kerr.

Packages set for Toomebridge, Derry and Magherafelt are among those to have been discarded in the Coalisland area on the week leading up to Christmas.

Evri have since issued a statement in which they stated that they are ‘taking all possible steps’ to deliver the parcels to their rightful owners.

“Our 30,000 hard-working couriers are working around the clock to deliver around four million parcels a day in our busiest weeks of the year, with the overwhelming majority arriving on time, and in good condition,” said an Evri spokesperson.

“We appreciate how important every delivery is and take these concerns very seriously.”