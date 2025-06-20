Council urged to consider buying former Omagh army base

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has been urged to express an interest in purchasing the historic St Lucia Barracks site in Omagh town centre when it goes on the open market later this year.

Earlier this month, the council formally asked Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to defer the sale. However, the minister has confirmed that the planned disposal of the former barracks – which closed in 2007 – is proceeding.

She was responding to a Stormont written question from West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan.

Advertisement

“The disposal exercise for the St Lucia site has commenced,” the mnister stated in a letter dated June 13, one week after meeting with a council delegation about the issue.

“My officials have engaged with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council to ensure that the council is fully aware of the process.

“In line with the usual practice for disposal of surplus public sector lands and property, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, along with other public bodies with an interest in acquiring the site, will be able to register an interest prior to any public sale.”

In response, Mr McCrossan said he understood why the Minister was pressing ahead.

“She said that the council could express an interest in the site, and I hope they do,” he stated.

“It is essential that the council gets all its paperwork in order over the next six to nine months to be able to shape proposals for the site and register an interest when it comes on the market.”

Built in 1881, St Lucia Barracks served as a base for the Royal Inniskilling Fusiliers until 1959 and remained in military use until its decommissioning 18 years ago.

Advertisement

Last month, council chair Barry McElduff underlined the importance of departmental support for the council’s plans to develop the site.

An updated masterplan is expected to be completed by next year.