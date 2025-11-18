Council warning after reports of sheep worrying in Omagh area

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has urged dog owners to keep their pets under control following reports of sheep worrying in the area.

The council said that dog worrying does not only mean attacking or killing livestock – even chasing or scaring animals and causing stress is an offence under the Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983.

Anyone found guilty could face a fine of up to £1,000, and a court may order the dog to be destroyed.

Council chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, said that, “The council recognises that most dogs are friendly family pets and are kept under control by their owners when near other people and animals.

“However, livestock worrying can cause serious harm, including injury or death to animals, and significant distress and financial loss for farmers.

“I urge all dog owners to always keep their dogs on a lead when walking in rural areas, particularly where sheep are grazing.

“Additionally, please ensure that fences and hedges at your property are secure to prevent dogs from escaping, especially at night.”

The council’s Dog Control Service investigates all reports of livestock worrying and encourages the public to report incidents by calling 0300 303 1777.