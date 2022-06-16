Council receives top honour for Gortin Glen redevelopment

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) has received a major planning award for its ongoing redevelopment of facilities at a long-neglected Tyrone beauty spot.

In recent years, FODC, with financial help from the Department of Agriculture, has transformed Gortin Glen Forest Park by developing a network of mountain biking trails and a destination children’s play park. At the 2021 RTPI NI Awards for Planning Excellence, held in Belfast last week, ‘the Glens’ was recognised in the Health and Wellbeing category.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Barry McElduff, said, “We are very proud to receive this recognition for Gortin Glens.

There is no doubt that we have developed a must-visit family-friendly destination which has significant appeal for residents and visitors alike, based on the natural landscape

and beauty of Gortin and the Sperrins.

“Gortin Glen Forest Park is a place where people can thoroughly enjoy the great outdoors, and is evidence of how significant investment, alongside intelligent planning, can make a real difference to places, the environment and quality of life.”

Mr McElduff thanked all those involved in bringing the Gortin Glens back to life, including council staff, funders, local community and user groups.

“This prestigious award is recognition of their combined efforts,” he added.

The winning and top-scoring entries across all categories and local regions will become national finalists in October by celebrating the very best in planning at a ceremony in central London at the end of November.