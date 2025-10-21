Omagh housing conference aims to tackle huge challenges

THE chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said a major housing conference next month represents perhaps the most significant challenge of his latest term in the position.

Councillor Barry McElduff is spearheading the event, which will take place at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh on Friday, November 14.

Entitled ‘Future Housing Provision: Housing Conference 2025’, it is aimed at examining the challenges of ensuring a ready supply of private, social and affordable homes in the district for the future.

“This is a very important event for the district. Young people are asking where they’re going to live and there is a concern among them about what is available by way of rent or purchase. These are issues which need to be addressed,” Mr McElduff said.

“We also have to look at meeting the needs of an ageing population, as well as adapting housing for people with disabilities.

“This conference is the outworking of a motion passed by the council in May of this year. As council chair, and with full council support, I have resolved to make the issue of housing a priority.”

Earlier this month, it emerged that hundreds more households are on the Housing Executive waiting list in the Fermanagh and Omagh District than was the case just a year ago.

According to new figures, there are currently 2,336 households seeking homes from the Housing Executive – an increase of 300 since 2024 and almost 2,000 more than in 2018.

The Housing Executive has defended its record, saying that more than 5,000 new social homes have been started or completed across the North this year.

New social houses have been constructed on the Mountjoy Road in Omagh on the site of the old General Hospital and are nearing completion on the site of the old Omagh police barracks.

Among those speaking at the conference will be Paddy Gray, Professor Emeritus in housing at Ulster University, as well as representatives from Fermanagh and Omagh Council Planning Department and the Housing Executive.

There will also be representatives from housing associations, including co-ownership housing, estate agents, young people and tenants.

Broadcaster Paul Clark will act as MC on the day, and anyone wishing to attend can contact Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.