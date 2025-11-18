Plans for 118 new houses in Fintona set to get the go-ahead

ONE of the largest housing developments to take place locally in recent years will see 118 new homes being built on the Carnalea Road in Fintona.

Co Monaghan firm, Onyx Homes Ireland Ltd, has received recommended planning approval for the project. It is expected to be ratified at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Planning committee tomorrow (Wednesday).

Under the plans, there will be a mix of 108 semi-detached homes, 15 detached hours, four duplex apartments and 21 detached gardens. In line with council guidelines, 12 of the dwellings are being set aside for affordable housing.

A report into the plan, which has been causing concerns over the potential environmental concerns, recommends a total of 30 conditions in relation to the construction of the new homes.

The report by the Council states that the proposal is not considered to have an adverse affect on the environment.

A key concern has been the availability of waste-water treatment works.

But there are no network capacity issues are preventing the new homes from connecting to the system.

NIEA’s Water Management Unit has considered the impact of the proposal and advised that it has the potential to adversely affect the surface water. They are concerned that the sewage loading associated with the proposal has the potential to cause an environmental impact if transferred to the Fintona Waste Water Treatment works.

However, according to the Council report, Northern Ireland Water has confirmed that there is capacity at the WWTR and there are no network issues connecting to the plant.

Shared Environmental Services were supplied with further information after requesting clarification on the total number of dwellings, and detail in relation to the construction of the storm water outfall to the Fintona River. However, at the time of the preparation of the report, they have not provided a response.

Among the conditions are that no development shall proceed beyond sub-floor construction until a suitable dedicated water solution has been agreed with NIW. This is aimed at ensuring a satisfactory means of disposal of foul water.

In addition, conditions are being imposed to protect breeding birds, the biodiversity of the site and that there is a ‘safe and convenient road system’ within the development.

Further conditions deal with the provision of areas of open space and their management and maintenance, and to ensure the development of a children’s play area.