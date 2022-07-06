Six dogs put down over last year by Mid Ulster council

A TOTAL of six dogs were euthanised by Mid Ulster District Council over the last year.

Statistics released by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and Council show that from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, two unclaimed stray dogs were humanely destroyed within the district and four dogs collected at their owner’s request or dropped off at a council pound were also humanely destroyed.

Compared to other councils in Northern Ireland, Mid Ulster District Council was responsible for the fourth-largest number of impounded, unclaimed dogs destroyed as it put down two dogs in this category between April 2021 and March 2022.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council euthanised the most impounded, unclaimed dogs (eight).

Mid Ulster District Council was responsible for putting down the third-highest number of unwanted dogs across Northern Ireland as it humanely destroyed four dogs in this category.

The statistics also show that Mid Ulster District Council issued one of the lowest number of dog licenses in Northern Ireland between April 2021 and March 2022 with 6,749 licenses issued. It also issued 74 block licenses.

In total the local authority generated £46,448 of income from dog licences from April 2021 to March 2022.

Responding to the figures, a spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council said, “Unwanted or stray dogs are either reclaimed by their owners, re-homed or go to animal welfare charities. The only dogs which are humanely destroyed are those which are in a poor condition due to illness or who are temperamentally unsuitable for re-homing.”