Councillor calls for 50mph speed limit on A5 road

A RADICAL proposal to reduce the speed limit along the length of the A5 is among the mitigating measures being suggested by local Ulster Unionist councillors to combat the ongoing tally of deaths and serious injuries on what is reckoned to be the ‘most dangerous’ road in Ireland.

Members of the UUP brought a motion to last week’s meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. It follow the decision in the High Court to quash approval for the start of work on a £1.2 billion dual carriageway from Ballygawley to Newbuildings.

The motion calling on Stormont ministers to immediately set up interim plans and actions to prevent further loss of life along the A5 was passed with the full support of all councillors, after an amendment from Sinn Fein’s Glenn Campbell.

Dromore man Mr Campbell added that the council restated its corporate commitment to the A5 dual carriageway, acknowledged the commitment of Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to having the road delivered and recognised and supported the Road Safety strategy which sets out a range of actions to improve safety and reduce accidents on all roads.

Cllr Campbell said the council was continuing to support and stand with the working groups promoting the road, and had previously supported measures to improve the A5 route.

He said nothing should stand in the way of the full delivery of the A5.

The call for a 50mph restriction was made by Cllr Allan Rainey, who lives at Garvaghey along the A5. He said there was a daily and continuous ‘bombardment’ of heavy goods vehicles, vans and cars along the route.

Cllr Rainey said he was well accustomed to waiting patiently to join the road while carrying out the annual farming tasks, including taking cattle to the mart, spreading slurry or during the silage harvest.

He added that legislation for restrictions to control the flow of traffic was now needed to avoid any further loss of life on the road.

Former council chair, John McClaughry, said the measures would cost money and journeys might take slightly longer, but added that no cost can be put on a human life.