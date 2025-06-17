Councillor ‘calls-in’ decision to refuse permission for new homes

A decision to refuse planning permission for 23 new houses in Loughmacrory will be discussed at a meeting tomorrow.

Planning officers at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have recommended that planning permission be refused for the new development at a site close to 151 Loughmacrory Road for a number of reasons. However, the decision has been ‘called-in’ by local Sinn Fein councillor Barry McElduff.

A ‘call-in’ is a process which allows councillors to ask for a matter to be brought forward for further discussion before it is implemented.

The issues around the Loughmacrory planning application will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s planning committee in Enniskillen tomorrow before a final decision is made.

The proposed development by a company called DBN Limited would see 18 semi-detached houses and five townhouses built on the site.

In a report which recommended the refusal of planning permission for the development, planning officers gave a number of reasons for their decision.

These included concerns around the level of traffic generated by the new houses, the lack of a footpath and road improvements and the loss of privacy for homes already in the area.