Councillor questions how ‘good’ a poster is for Pomeroy park

A councillor has questioned the promotion branding of a council-owned park in Pomeroy.

Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson has quizzed the editorial thinking behind the promotional branding of Pomeroy Forest Park. A new advertising campaign describes the scenic spot as being “Wild. Good.”, as opposed to “Wild Good”.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council’s Development committee, the Cookstown representative said: “The issue is the last slide. I think the promotion is very good, except ‘Come Visit Us… It’s Wild. Good’.”

To reinforce his point, Councillor Wilson read that last segment as “Wild – dot – Good – dot”.

He continued: “It definitely doesn’t look right. And I think that should be revisited, that slide.

“If it’s already passed, there’s nothing I can do about it, but I don’t think it looks right.”

Committee chair, Sinn Fein Councillor John McNamee, remarked: “It’s already been proposed.”

Councillor Wilson replied: “But it has to go to full Council.”

In response, Strategic Director of Communities and Place, Ryan Black, said: “We can have a look at that.

“Obviously this is coming from a marketing company, and it is a play on words, and that’s why the full [stops], but I appreciate what you’re saying in relation to the dots at the end of it, so I don’t think that is insurmountable.”