Councillors approve extra £130,000 for new Strabane floodlights

COUNCILLORS have approved a further £130,000 being spent on new floodlights at the Melvin Arena in Strabane.

Derry City and Strabane District Council had already allocated £255,000 of its budget for the floodlights. However, it emerged this week an additional £130,000 was needed to make the project a reality.

Councillors yesterday approved the additional money at a special meeting.

A council spokesperson said the investment aims to modernise the facilities and ensure it meets the standards required for high-level competitive football, while also improving safety and access for the wider community.

“The proposed upgrade is part of a broader vision to transform Melvin Arena into a premier sporting hub.

“The addition of high-level floodlighting will allow local clubs to host matches during evening hours, effectively increasing the facility’s capacity and enabling it to support Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) level competition.

“Elected members at the meeting were informed that the installation of floodlighting on the grass pitch is designed to meet specific league requirements, allowing for professional-level men’s and women’s football.

“Beyond sports, the project includes low-level lighting for the surrounding running track, significantly enhancing safety for evening runners and recreational users in an area identified as having significant social disadvantage.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, who chaired the meeting, said the investment will bring high-quality, safe, and accessible facilities for everyone in the local community and the additional funding will allow the council to deliver a modern arena that serves as a cornerstone for local sport and community well-being.