Councillors delay decision on Sainsbury’s plans for Omagh store

A DECISION on whether a major supermarket development proposed by Sainsbury’s at the Great Northern Retail Park in Omagh should be approved was today deferred for at least a month.

The retail giant is planning a multi-million-pound investment in the town, which it says would create around 100 new jobs.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council planning officers have recommended approval of the scheme, which was discussed briefly at the council’s Planning Committee meeting this afternoon.

However, councillors were told that further information relating to the application had not yet been provided, meaning a decision could not be taken at this stage.

As a result, the application has been deferred and is now expected to return for consideration at the Planning Committee meeting on February 18 at the earliest.

The proposed development has attracted significant concern, particularly around its potential impact on independent retailers in Omagh and the additional traffic it could generate at the busy Tamlaght Road junction.

Earlier this month, three of the town’s largest independent retailers – McCullagh Retail, Peter McBride Spar and Hamilton Spar – joined with Retail NI in voicing objections to the proposal.

They have called for the application to be subject to ‘full and proper’ scrutiny, citing concerns about both competition and traffic congestion.

Despite this, council planning officers have maintained that the overall health of Omagh town centre remains good, pointing to a diverse mix of retail, service, hospitality and financial uses.

They have concluded that the Sainsbury’s development would not have a negative impact.

The council’s recommendation is subject to eight proposed conditions, covering matters such as the amount of floorspace, the types of goods that can be sold, and car parking provision.

In a statement, Sainsbury’s welcomed the recommendation.

“Our plans represent a £22 million investment and would create around 100 new jobs, bringing greater choice for local shoppers,” a spokesperson said.

“We are grateful to everyone who engaged with us during the consultation process.”