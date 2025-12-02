Councillors refuse to appoint members to Irish Unity group

COUNCILLORS from three parties have refused to appoint members to the council-backed Irish Unity working group.

At the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) meeting this evening (December 2) members of the chamber were asked to put forward a number of councillors to sit on the proposed working group.

The motion was passed earlier this year at a previous sitting of the council despite a proposed call-in from unionist councillors.

This evening parties were asked by council chair, Cllr Barry McElduff, to put forward their members.

Alliance councillor Stephen Donnelly refused to put forward a member, citing residents thoughts that the group ‘isn’t a wise way of prioritising (the council’s) time.

“Our position from the time of the motion hasn’t changed. We still have a great deal of skepticism regarding the suitability and value for money of this group particularly with the risk of duplication and also against the backdrop of where I think many residents think that this isn’t a wise way of prioritising our time.

“Whilst Alliance will always be open to engage with the ongoing conversation about the future of this island, we don’t think that this is a worthwhile exercise of our time and will not be nominating a member,” he added.

Cllr Victor Warrington also refused to put forward any members from the Ulster Unionist Party, stating, “We will not be nominating to this committee because it is obviously no relevance to the day-to-day business of this council.

“The reality is simple; this council has absolutely zero authority over whether a border boll is called or whether it’s not (and) we will not have any influence in its timing.

“Our focus should remain on delivering real practical service for our rate payers, not engaging in political grandstanding,” added Cllr Warrington.

Democratic Unionist Party councillor Paul Robinson, who also did not put forward a member, added, “This is only a waste of money as far as we can see.”

From Sinn Fein, Cllr Debbie Coyle nominated herself, Cllrs Ruairi Lytte, Collete McNulty, Dermot Browne and Noleen Hayes.

Proposed from the Social Democratic Labour party was Cllrs Adam Gannon and Bernard McGrath and independent Cllr Dr Josephine Deehan nominated herself.