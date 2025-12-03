Councillors split but go-ahead given for Newtownstewart store

PLANNING permission was today granted by the slimmest of margins for a new retail development in Newtownstewart.

The plans will see the demolition of Hamilton’s Spar at Strabane Road and a new store built in its place. There had been strong opposition to the development from other businesses in Newtownstewart.

At a meeting today of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee, councillors were split over whether to grant planning permission for the new store.

Six of the twelve councillors at the meeting voted in favour of granting planning permission, while six voted against it.

In situations where this happens, the deciding vote rests with the chairperson of the planning committee.

Chairperson, SDLP councillor John Boyle, voted in favour of planning permission, and, as a result, the proposed development will now go ahead.

Prior to today’s meeting, council planning officials had prepared a report in which they recommended planning approval be granted for the new store.

The development will include a café/deli, ATM, filling station and new car parking spaces.

The current shop has been operating on the site for more than 40 years.

The plans for the new retail development were first lodged with Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2021.

A total of 32 objections from five households in the surrounding area were lodged with the council about the proposal.

Among the issues raised were the impact the new store would have on businesses in the centre of Newtownstewart, and road safety issues around the expected increase in traffic at the Strabane Road site.

One of those opposed to the planned development, John Gallagher, who owns a shop in the centre of Newtownstewart, spoke at today’s council meeting.

He said the proposal went against the council’s aims to protect the viability of businesses in the town centre.

Mr Gallagher requested that the planning application decision on the development be deferred to allow a ‘retail impact assessment’ to be carried out.

The owner of Hamilton’s Spar, Charlie Hamilton, also spoke at the meeting.

He said he had opened a similar store in Castlederg five years ago and it had not had a detrimental impact on other businesses in the town.

Mr Hamilton said it was important for Newtownstewart to have a mix of businesses and added the new store would hopefully bring more employment and shoppers to the town.