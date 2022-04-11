Councillors vote to alter age classification on Batman film

By Tanya Fowles, Local Democracy Reporter

THE age classification on the latest Batman film is set to be changed locally following a vote at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, despite unionist objections.

A letter was received by a cinema operator asking council to consider redesignating the movie to 15A, after the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) certified it 15.

The same request was approved by Belfast City Council, but Director of Community and Wellbeing John Boyle pointed to a “greyness” on whether council could undertake film reclassification.

He added 15A doesn’t exist with BBFC and “we take our lead from them”.

Speaking at the council’s Environmental services committee, he explained, “The difficulty is that the Republic of Ireland has 15A, meaning any person under that age can go as long as accompanied by an adult, whereas a 15 means no entry unless 15 or over”.

Mr Boyle highlighted risks, “If council set a reclassification, particularly if it is lower … It may cause reputational damage if something were to go wrong and a case was brought against the cinema and ultimately maybe the council.”

He continued, “There is no doubt the cinema operator has made a very strong case around impacts on their takings, especially when in a border region. People are going to the cinema in Cavan, Monaghan and Sligo to view these films with their children. However, taking account of all evidence it is the view of officers we are probably best erring on the side of caution and go by the expertise of the BBFC and we shouldn’t override that.”

In light of the difference between the two jurisdictions Mr Boyle nonetheless suggested writing to BBFC requesting a review to ensure Northern Ireland cinemas are not disadvantaged.

Democratic Unionist Cllr Keith Elliott supported the recommendation to refuse stating, “We don’t have the expertise to start meddling,” which was seconded by party colleague Councillor Paul Robinson.

Taking a contrary position, Cllr Siobhan Currie, Sinn Fein said: “We have a condition that BBFC films are shown, but the grey area referenced is we don’t appear to have anything to show the age classification should be adhered to … Superhero films are aimed at the teenage demographic and that’s the disparity between the two classifications.”

She proposed council grant to request to vary classification and use the Irish Film Certification Office (IFCO) standard due to the area’s close proximity to neighbouring facilities over the border.

“BBFC and IFCO mirror each other except in the 15 and 15A classifications,” Cllr Currie said.

This was seconded by party colleague Cllr Anthony Feely.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Alex Baird remarked, “I find this disconcerting. The BBFC classification is the standard we use in this jurisdiction. This will set a precedent and if the shoe was on the other foot and disadvantage was to cinemas across the border, we’d be faced with another difficulty …I think it’s crazy that just because a cinema comes to us because of a perceived disadvantage that we overturn the decision of the body that was set up to adjudicate on film classification.”

While supporting refusal Cllr Baird felt there should be “harmonisation of classification” between BBFC and IFCO.

Sinn Fein’s Cllr Sheamus Greene commented, “It’s a very strange situation where young people a few miles away can watch the film but those here cannot. It’s bizarre they can hop in the car with their father or mother and watch it a few miles down the road anyway.

“There’s something wrong with that whole perception. UUP and DUP seem to want to ban Batman which is quite extraordinary.”

Cllr Elliott’s proposal to refuse the classification change was rejected 16-13, while Cllr Currie’s passed 15-13, with one abstention.