Council’s big plans for Strabane half marathon after record year

THE planned date for next year’s Strabane Lifford Half Marathon has been announced.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is proposing to run the popular annual event on Sunday, May 17.

In 2023, the council had suggested running the half marathon every two years instead of annually due to budget pressures.

This plan would have involved the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and the Waterside Half Marathon, which is also organised by the council, being run on alternate years.

However, following opposition from the local running fraternity, the council decided to keep both events each year.

A record number of 1329 runners took part in the Strabane Lifford Half Marathon in May of this year, with a further 57 three-person relay teams also taking part.

A report about last year’s event, which is due to be discussed today at a meeting of the council’s Business and Culture committee, said it was a big success.

“The new addition of the relay to this race continues to be well received which helped achieve a 24% increase in registration and thereby increasing the revenue through these additional entries,” states the report.

“The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon for 2025 brought the start line into the town centre and while this route proved popular in order to grow entries some minor adjustments to the course are going to be considered for 2026.”

A total of 3,380 runners took part in the Waterside Half Marathon in September.

The council report highlights efforts to increase the participation in both races even more next year.

“With the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the 2025 races together with a renewed interest for these events officers are proposing a number of measures that could see both events continue annually.

“It is proposed that there is capacity to further increase participant numbers and to continue to secure sponsor for the events which would allow the events to continue annually.

“It is proposed that for 2026 the Strabane Lifford half marathon be held on Sunday 17th May and the Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday 6th September.

“Every effort will be made to increase participant numbers and if registrations could open in December 2025 it would allow this to be monitored closely in advance of the rates process.”

The report states it will cost an estimated £121,000 to run both half marathons next year, with this being met by income from runner registrations, sponsorship and £26,000 from the council’s budget.

It also proposes an increase in the registration fee from £27 to £28 for both races, and an increase from £70 t0 £73 for relay teams.