Councils jointly seek PEACEPLUS Programme funding for Riverine

LOCAL councils have prioritised the submission of a funding application under the new PEACEPLUS Programme for the delivery of the Riverine Community Park Project.

In a joint statement this week, Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council outlined their support the cross-border project has not yet come to fruition, despite the scheme being awarded €11.77 million in funding through the Peace IV programme – monies which were ultimately lost as planning difficulties meant the project could not be completed with deadline.

The Riverine project consists of a new public park encompassing both sides of the River Foyle to include a park and community building at Lifford, a public park and nature trails at Strabane and a new pedestrian bridge over the river.

Advertisement

Mayor of Derry and Strabane Patricia Logue welcomed news of the submission, stressing that the project would be transformative for the Strabane-Lifford area.

“Considerable work has already gone into this vital project, which will see the delivery of a facility of major significance for the North West,” she said.

“Despite the challenges our two councils remain committed to delivering on our joint aspiration to create an iconic, progressive and sustainable shared space, for the people of Strabane, Lifford and beyond. I am confident that the wide ranging benefits make this a strong proposition and hopeful that this submission to the PEACEPLUS Programme will enable the delivery of this project which will drive intercultural and cross border cooperation and strengthen cross-community relations across this area.”

The application for the Riverine Community Park Project was submitted to the PEACEPLUS Programme by the closing date on 7 September 2023. The overall cost of the Project now stands at €14.9m, reflecting the increased construction, inflation and other costs.