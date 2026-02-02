Council’s new plan for St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Omagh

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is inviting applications from experienced artists to deliver projects as part of this year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Omagh.

The Artist in the Community project is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland through the Artist in Residence Programme.

The appointed artist will work closely with community groups, volunteers, festival committees and the council teams to design and deliver participatory workshops and creative sessions.

Activity may include visual arts, carnival and outdoor arts, performance, costume or multidisciplinary practice.

The project will focus on engaging a wide range of participants, including children and young people, older people, individuals and groups with additional support needs and community organisations.

Creative outputs will be presented publicly as part of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, showcasing local creativity and encouraging pride, participation and belonging.

A similar programme will be run by the council in Enniskillen.

Councillor Barry McElduff, council chair, said: “The St Patrick’s Day Festivals in Enniskillen and Omagh are significant cultural events in our District, bringing together communities, visitors and local organisations to celebrate creativity, culture and place.

“This Artist in the Community project represents an exciting opportunity to further strengthen the artistic quality of both festivals while creating meaningful opportunities for people of all ages to participate in creative activity.

“By working directly with community groups and festival committees, the appointed artist will help ensure that local voices, ideas and creativity are at the heart of our St Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2026.”

Javier Stanziola, Director of Strategic Development and Partnership at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said they were pleased to support the programme.

“It is the Arts Council’s strategic goal to increase access to the arts for all, and with collaboration from local government, we can make more engagement opportunities happen for everyone, improving mental health and wellbeing for everybody.”

Online project proposals are now open and can be submitted via the Council’s website at www.fermanaghomagh.com by visiting the Arts, Culture & Heritage webpage.

The closing date for project proposals in February 9.