County Grand Master urges opposition to Protocol

Unionists attending the Twelfth of July parade in Dromore this year have been urged to ‘stand united’ in opposition to the Protocol and Irish Language Act.

Hundreds of Orangemen, women and juniors, including many from the Strabane area, took to the streets of Dromore to celebrate this year’s ‘Twelfth’. Members from the Fintona, Strabane, Sixmilecross, Omagh, Newtownstewart and Killen district lodges all met to attend the annual parade for a ‘family-orientated’ day out.

County Tyrone grand master, Robert Abernethy gave the address and urged unionists to stand as a ‘united people’ to meet the challenges posed by the current political climate.

He said, “As we can see here today, the colour, pageantry, tradition of family and friends coming together to celebrate our shared identity. As always, the Twelfth of July sees the eyes of the world on our institution – so it is a wonderful opportunity for us to highlight all that is good about Orangeism.”

“The importance of a united unionism facing the challenges posed in today’s climate cannot be understated,” the grand master continued.

“One of these is certainly our despair at the unjust arrangements enforced upon us by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“I would appeal here today that as Orangemen and unionists we too work in whatever way possible to ensure that we go forward as a united people. It’s our only hope for the future: ‘United we stand, Divided we fall.’

“We continue to object strongly to any form of legislation for an Irish Language Act which would be a further diminishing of our British identity. Republicans cannot be allowed to continue this attack on our community.”

In total, 50 lodges accompanied by 40 bands moved off from the assembly field on the Omagh road and made their way around Main Street and Galbally Road to the demonstration field at the Trillick/Fintona road junction.

The return parade left the field shortly after 4pm following refreshments and music, including a drum major display and bouncy castle fun for the children.

Elsewhere in Tyrone, parades were held in Clogher and Dungannon.