Couple escape injury after arson attack on Cookstown flat

POLICE are appealing for information following an arson attack at a residential property in the Princess Avenue area of Cookstown in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detectives said an accelerant was poured through the letterbox of a flat and set alight shortly after 12.50am on June 22.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s were inside the property at the time and were rescued by firefighters from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who also extinguished the blaze. A second fire at an outbuilding nearby was also dealt with by crews.

Both occupants were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews before being taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Ryan confirmed that the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing for anyone who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference 64 of 22/06/25,” he said.

Reports can also be submitted online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.