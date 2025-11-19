Court says current teaching of religion in schools is ‘unlawful’

THE Christian religious education (RE) taught in schools in the North is unlawful, the UK Supreme Court today ruled.

In a unanimous judgement the Supreme Court, the UK’s highest court, allowed an appeal by an unnamed father and daughter from the North.

The BBC is reporting that in 2022, the High Court in Belfast ruled that the Christian-based religious education taught at primary schools in Northern Ireland was unlawful.

However, the Department of Education subsequently won an appeal against that judgement.

Today, however, the Supreme Court unanimously allowed the father and daughter’s subsequent appeal and dismissed the department’s cross-appeal.

The decision could have a huge impact on the teaching of religion in local schools.

The family’s solicitor, Darragh Mackin, described the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling as a “watershed moment” for education rights in the North.

“The Supreme Court has confirmed that all children are entitled to an education that respects their freedom of thought, conscience, and religion,” he said.