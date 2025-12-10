Court told 60 to 80 cannabis plants found in Cookstown house

A 37-YEAR-OLD man arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory in the Cookstown area last week has been denied bail.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court today was Arturas Galvydis, of no fixed abode, who faces charges of cultivating cannabis plants, possessing and intention to supply cannabis and damaging windows and bathroom fittings.

The offences are believed to have occurred on various dates between March and December this year at Kinturk Road in Cookstown.

The court today heard the police attended the address on December 6 following a complaint of banging and smashing.

Upon entering the property, police noted a strong smell of cannabis and there was water leaking from the ceiling following significant damage to an upstairs room.

Police believe the damage was not caused by Galvydis.

Having searched the house, police then uncovered approximately 60 to 80 cannabis plants and Galvydis was later arrested after his vehicle was stopped on the M2.

Police made three arrests and uncovered quantities of cash and cannabis from the vehicle.

When questioned, police said that Galvydis was ‘vague’ and ‘lacked plausibility’ and when later questioned for a second time with a solicitor in attendance, he gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

Police objected to bail, stating that Galvydis had not provided an address and admitted to living in his vehicle.

They also cited Galvydis as a flight risk, further stating that he has ‘no strong ties’ to the North and regularly leaves the jurisdiction.

A defence solicitor told the court that Galvydis was willing to hand over his passport and travel documents in order to obtain bail, but further cited issues surrounding a lack of appropriate address.

The judge refused bail and Galvydis was remanded in custody, to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on January 7.