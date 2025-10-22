Concerns raised at inquest about man’s care at Omagh hospital

THE inquest into the death of Ernest Kells entered its second day today, with statements from medical and police staff raising concerns over his care in the days before his disappearance.

The body of the 76-year-old Fivemiletown man was recovered from the Camowen River after he walked out of the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital in Omagh in April 2021.

Statements were today read on behalf of psychiatrist Dr Izuchukwu Ugwu, who oversaw Mr Kells’ treatment in the days prior to his death, and PSNI Constable Christopher Armstrong, who was on duty the night Mr Kells fled the ward.

Coroner Maria Dougan noted that Dr Ugwu, who has since moved to Australia, could not be contacted through his current employer.

The inquest heard that a staff nurse had twice asked Dr Ugwu to carry out a face-to-face review of Mr Kells due to concerns about his mental state, but he declined, saying he did ‘not have the time’.

Counsel for the coroner also questioned the management plan in place for Mr Kells, highlighting a lack of notes and detail regarding his care.

Constable Armstrong’s statement said that on the night Mr Kells left the ward, he phoned police to say he was leaving.

Officers contacted Oak Villa and were told he had already left, but no immediate police involvement was deemed necessary while staff searched the building and surrounding area.

Staff nurse Serena Gillespie, who was on duty that night, told the coroner that police were contacted within minutes after an initial search of the grounds.

She also explained that a door leading to the foyer near the exit of Oak Villa was often left open as a ‘quiet space’ for patients.

The inquest heard that Mr Kells had previously tried to open the door on several occasions, a fact noted by other staff members. When questioned, the staff nurse said she could not recall being told of this.

Nurse Julie Mallon, acting Deputy Sister on the night of Mr Kells’ disappearance, said his medication had been increased earlier that day.

She expressed concern that his mental health was worsening, describing him as appearing ‘psychotic’.

The nurse added that she was aware Mr Kells had been known to ‘try the door’ in attempts to leave the ward.

The inquest continues tomorrow.