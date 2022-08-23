This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Cyclist who assaulted officer had consumed two bottles of Buckfast

  • 23 August 2022
Cyclist who assaulted officer had consumed two bottles of Buckfast
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 23 August 2022
2 minutes read

Related articles:

Man’s ‘fit of bad temper’ led to criminal damage Drunk driver ‘ripped’ off police officer’s face mask Gortin man jailed for sending nasty messages to woman First time offender knocked man out and urinated in police car

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY