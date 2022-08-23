Cyclist who assaulted officer had consumed two bottles of Buckfast

A DUNGANNON man has pleaded guilty to a number of public order offences linked to riding a bicycle while under the influence after he consumed two bottles of Buckfast.

Ryan Beggs from Frenchman’s Lane in the town appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court to face five charges over the confrontation with police on the Ballygawley Road in the town, back in January 2019.

The court heard that the 28-year-old admitted assaulting a police officer, disorderly behaviour, unfit cycling and possession of Class B drugs.

A Public Prosecutor told the court that police officers spotted a heavily intoxicated male at a filling station and had tried to help him.

“It was approximately 2.10am in the morning. Police went to check on the welfare of this male and observed this male leave the forecourt on a bicycle,” said the PPS representative.

“He was observed cycling on the wrong side of the road, swerving back and forth towards the central white line.

“The bicycle had no lights on it and it was dark at the time. So he posed a danger to himself and other road users.”

shouted abuse

When police officers called on Beggs to stop, after he narrowly missed a passing car, the officers noticed a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and observed that he was very unsteady on his feet.

The prosecutor continued, “Police had to prop him up on his feet on at least two occasions to prevent him from falling over. Police attempted to talk to him, to give him advice, and he began to shout things like ‘I’m a protestant from the Shankill Road and youse (sic) are b**** c****’. ”

The court heard that he also attempted to headbutt one of the officers and he had to be restrained and taken to the police station where he was searched and a small amount of cannabis was recovered.

During police interview, the drunken cyclist said he had consumed two bottles of Buckfast at a friend’s house and he had no recollection of events and that he didn’t realise it was an offence to cycle while drunk.

apology

A defending solicitor pointed out the three-year delay in the case coming before the court, and added, “He apologises for his actions for the night in question. He was at a loss as to why he was stopped. He didn’t see anything wrong in the way he was cycling.

“He knew he was intoxicated, but he overreacted but thankfully no injury was caused to the police officer and he calmed down quite quickly.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said, “The police do not deserve this sort of treatment from anybody, I do note your limited criminal record and nothing of a similar nature.

“You are also very lucky your headbutt did not connect.”

The District Judge handed Beggs a £250 fine for the assault on police with £15 offender levy, £100 fine for disorderly behaviour, £75 fine for unfit while cycling and £100 for possession of Class B drugs.