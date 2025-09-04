Disgraced priest shows ‘no remorse’ for historical sex abuse

A DROMORE priest convicted of historic child sex abuse has shown ‘no remorse’ ahead of sentencing, a court has heard.

Former Canon Patrick McEntee (71), formerly of Esker Road but now on remand following his conviction, appeared at Dungannon Crown Court (today) Thursday.

The offending relates to abuse while McEntee was a teacher at St Michael’s College, Enniskillen, dating back to the late 1970s and involving boys aged 11-17.

The assaults took place in his private quarters, where he inappropriately touched the boys.

During a plea hearing defence and prosecution counsels made submissions to the court on the appropriate sentencing guidelines.

The prosecutor also told the court that in a pre-sentence report McEntee maintained his innocence, stating that he was ‘wrongfully convicted’ and showed ‘no remorse’ following his conviction.

The court was further informed that he plans to appeal the convictions.

The prosecution counsel outlined the aggravating features that should impact the pending sentence, including McEntee’s abuse of position as a teacher and a priest, the prolonged period of offending, the mental trauma inflicted on the victims – who have provided impact statements – and the severity of the offences.

However a defence counsel highlighted McEntee’s ‘good character,’ shown by his lack of previous convictions and the evidence from witnesses who praised McEntee for his role as a priest and teacher.

It was also raised by the defence that McEntee’s age and medical conditions would impact sentencing, and also how the defendant would cope in prison.

His Honour, Judge Richard Greene, said that whilst McEntee appeared to have good character on the outset, many of the witnesses did not know what was happening ‘behind closed doors’.

Following submissions, Judge Greene apologised to the victims who attended court but said that sentencing could not proceed as intended, as he wished to consider the submissions with an open mind, adding that a case like this needed ‘careful reflection’.

The case was adjourned for sentencing to Friday, September 12, at Dunganon Crown Court.