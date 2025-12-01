Judge praised for handing out ‘swift justice’ in Omagh court

A JUDGE has been thanked for providing Omagh Magistrates Court with ‘swift justice’ before departing to take up a new appointment in County Down.

At the end of the magistrates court list in Omagh last week, defence counsel Joe McCann and solicitor Michael Fahy congratulated District Judge Ted Magill on his new posting.

Judge Magill took over as the resident judge in Omagh Magistrates Court following the retirement of predecessor Bernie Kelly two years ago.

Throughout his time in Omagh, Mr Magill grew a reputation locally for his stern, but fair, delivery of justice.

From managing the complex case against those charged in connection with the shooting of DCI John Caldwell to dealing with unruly defendants, Judge Magill was always quick to move things along, and sneak a quip in here and there.

The judge was also renowned for his ‘swift justice’, as in Magill’s court, business was always completed before lunch.

Last week, Mr McCann congratulated him on his new posting to Downpatrick Magistrates Court and thanked him for his time in Omagh.

“We thank for your generosity, spirit, good humour and swift justice,” said Mr McCann. “We are very grateful for all of your time spent in Omagh, and we will gladly take you back anytime.”

While Judge Magill starts in Downpatrick Magistrates Court today (Monday), he will also remain in Omagh until sometime after the New Year.