Omagh charity benefits after Strabane man done for drug offences

A STRABANE man addicted to cannabis was today sentenced for a series of drug offences.

At Dungannon Crown Court, 23-year-old Shea Boggs, of Keenaghan Road, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply, two counts of offering to supply the class B drug, possession of criminal property and driving without insurance.

The case surrounds a police report of a suspicious vehicle in the town on February 22, 2024.

Advertisement

Police were alerted to the vehicle and located it on the Lisnafin Road around 2pm.

Boggs, identified as the driver, was seen moving between the front and back seats of the car.

Officers subjected Boggs to a breathalyser test, which was negative, but smelled cannabis in the car.

After informing him of their intention to search the vehicle, Boggs inserted the keys into the ignition before being arrested.

He was taken to the back of the police car, where he informed police that there were drugs in his car.

A search found two large cannabis bags under the passenger footwell. One bag contained 683 grams of cannabis, and the other had 219 grams of the class B drug.

Boggs provided a no-comment interview, but examination of his phone showed 11 separate instances of offering to sell the drugs.

Advertisement

Mitigation, provided by defence counsel Damien Halleron instructed by solicitor Patrick Roche, said that Boggs had begun using cannabis following a collision a year prior.

However, after amassing debt from his addiction to the drug, Boggs began selling it to pay off what he owed.

It was accepted that a large amount of the cannabis seized was for the defendant’s own use, with the excess held to sell onwards.

However, it was said that the 23-year-old had a stable upbringing and education along with his present work as a mechanic.

His honour, Judge Brian Sherrard, said that drug dealing ‘is not a victim-less crime’, adding that criminal, civil and family courts frequently see the consequences of drug use.

Judge Sherrard said that he ‘does not want to see young, productive men’ go to prison, and opted to impose a combination order, which comprised of 100 hours of community service and a two-year probation order.

A total of £1000 cash which was seized was directed to be donated to Omagh charity Assert to aid in addiction services.

Boggs was also fined £400 and banned from driving for three months for not having insurance on his car.