Omagh man who is a ‘danger to the public’ refused bail

AN Omagh man who headbutted a female police officer after fleeing the scene of a road traffic collision has been refused bail having been described as a man who ‘represents a danger to the public’.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Martin McGovern (40), of James Street.

McGovern was charged with driving whilst disqualified and without insurance, possessing cannabis, failing to provide a specimen of breath, assaulting police, fraudulent use of a registration plate and resisting arrest.

The offences occurred on Thursday, October 16, in the Ballygawley area.

McGovern also faced further charges relating to a number of incidents in Omagh and Clogher on September 9 including driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving whilst unfit.

An investigating officer told the court that both sets of charges could be connected.

The court heard that on September 9, police received a report of a suspected drink driver on the outskirts of Omagh. Shortly afterwards, police observed a car matching the description of the vehicle reported in the Clogher area.

Upon pursuing the vehicle, McGovern, who was recognised by officers, eventually exited the car and fled on foot.

Following an extensive search, police were unable to locate him.

In relation to the incident on Thursday, the court heard that shortly before 8pm police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically, almost causing a collision.

A short time later, another report was received of the same car being involved in a collision, causing significant damage.

A witness explained that McGovern fled the scene on foot having jumped over a fence and ran through a field. He was later found hiding in a hedge, showing clear signs of intoxication.

Upon arrest, he became increasingly aggressive before headbutting a female officer. When being taken into custody he gave a ‘no comment’ interview and refused to provide a specimen of blood before swearing at a doctor and spitting in the face of another police officer.

Police objected to bail citing McGovern’s 73 previous convictions, including 34 driving offences, as well as issues relating to alcohol and drug abuse.

A defence barrister suggested bail could be granted with conditions including residence at a specific address.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan refused stating, “This man represents a danger to the public. He has no regard for driving disqualifications.”

McGovern will appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court on November 9.