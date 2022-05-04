Two denied bail following clothing store break-in

THREE people have appeared in court facing charges related to a break-in at a Dungannon clothing store on Thursday.

The break-in occurred at the Cuba Clothing store on Scotch Street with police receiving a report of the incident at around 4:30am.

An officer told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, “On arrival police observed the glass front door had been smashed and a number of clothes rails were empty.”

Police noted that £1,717 worth of items were taken and approximately £1,000 in damage were sustained by the business.

After checking CCTV footage at the store, police located and later arrested the defendants.

Janine McGrath (26), of Glenloughan Road in Scarva, was the first of three defendants seeking bail.

The court heard that McGrath made no comment when interviewed by police.

Police objected to McGrath being granted bail as she has 22 previous convictions, three of which are considered relevant, including theft.

The defence counsel for McGrath, Gabriel Ingram, said it wasn’t the “strongest case” against his client.

On the grounds that it will take a notable amount of time for forensic evidence to be examined and that she is able to stay with her father in Gilford who is described as a “moderating influence”, McGrath was granted bail subject to conditions.

Conditions imposed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan include an exclusion from Dungannon, an electronic tag and 10pm to 7am curfew.

The two co-accused, Dolan Duffy (35), of Irish Street, and Jonne Caffrey (32), of Sloan Street in Dungannon had their bail hearings dealt with together in a separate hearing from McGrath.

Police opposed the bail of Duffy on the grounds of the risk of re-offending and a previous breach of bail. The court heard he had 112 previous convictions.

The officer also objected to the bail of Caffrey on similar grounds.

Blaine Nugent, the pair’s defence counsel said the evidence was “questionable” and the length of time to investigate the forensics would be lengthy. However, he conceded his clients are in “markedly different positions” than McGrath due to their criminal records.

Mr Nugent also noted that both defendants suffer from addiction

issues.

Judge Ranaghan rejected Duffy and Caffrey’s bail, saying the former has an “appalling record”. He said he had “no faith” that either of them would comply with bail conditions and would likely reoffend.

They are set to return to court on May 27